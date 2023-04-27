Booker T Comments On Possibility Of WWE NXT Stars Being Called Up To The Main Roster

With the 2023 WWE Draft upon us, there have been plenty of discussions heard regarding potential talent call-ups from "WWE NXT." Pretty Deadly is one team that will reportedly be at Friday's "SmackDown," but there's been no confirmation that they will be drafted. Booker T spent some time on the latest episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast to discuss the possibility of Grayson Waller and others moving up to "Raw" or "SmackDown."

"I wouldn't be surprised [if Waller gets called up]," Booker T said. "I wouldn't be surprised one bit just because he's mature. He's not a kid. He's a grown man. This dude, he's definitely mature enough to get to the main roster and understand what being at the main roster actually means."

When it comes to the current "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes, Booker explained that Hayes just needs a little more seasoning before moving to the next level, specifically when it comes to psychology. He has no doubt that Hayes will be a big star, but he just needs to "cross the t's and dot the i's" before that happens. Booker T also feels the same way about his prodigy student Roxanne Perez.

"If I was booking it, Roxanne would stay in 'NXT' a little bit longer," he stated. "She's just now really beginning to feel her way through this thing." The two-time Hall of Famer reiterated that it takes maturity to be ready to go on the road all over the world with WWE. The real pressure and stress comes from outside of the ring, and he feels Waller in particular is ready for that.

