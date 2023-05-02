Booker T Gives Massive Credit To Indi Hartwell For Working Through Injury On WWE NXT

This past Tuesday night on the special Spring Breakin' episode of "WWE NXT," reigning "NXT" Women's Champion Indi Hartwell reportedly suffered a legitimate ankle injury during her title defense against Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez. Hartwell got hurt as Stratton made contact with her following a dive to the floor from the top turnbuckle. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T applauded Hartwell for showing heart and determination to finish the match.

"Indi was just in position, but I wouldn't even say it was a bad position or anything like that, it was just something that happened," Booker T said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "For her to suck it up, you could see in the ring that she was debilitated. That leg, she couldn't even straighten it out, but she sucked it up because she knew how important it was as far as being in that moment, being champion in this business. Those moments don't come along too often."

After Stratton wiped out Hartwell and Perez on the outside with the high-risk move, the reigning champion began to unlace her wrestling boot as medical personnel raced to her aid and took her to the back for further evaluation. A replay showed that Stratton landed on Hartwell's right leg, which caused her knee and ankle to bend awkwardly. Hartwell later returned to the match – noticeably struggling – and eventually retained the gold after striking Perez in the back of the head with a forearm on the canvas.

