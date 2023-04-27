Madcap Moss Reportedly Getting His Old Name Back When He Returns To WWE Programming

WWE is in for a creative shakeup with the 2023 Draft taking place this Friday on "SmackDown" and continuing the following Monday on "Raw." With that being said, at least one WWE star will be undergoing a name change.

PWInsider Elite reports that WWE no longer has Madcap Moss listed as such internally. Instead, he is listed as Riddick Moss again, which is the name he used throughout his tenure on "WWE NXT." The thought process behind his current absence from television is that fans will hopefully forget about his former Madcap name and gimmick before being reintroduced following the WWE Draft.

Moss signed with WWE back in 2014 and made a few "NXT" television appearances as an enhancement talent until 2016 when he officially debuted the Riddick gimmick. Throughout 2017 and 2018, Moss teamed with Tino Sabbatelli on a number of occasions until Sabbatelli went down with an injury. In 2020, Moss started making appearances on "Raw" and "WWE Main Event" to compete for the 24/7 Championship.

In October 2021, Moss moved to "SmackDown" and changed his first name to Madcap in a new partnership with Baron Corbin, then known as Happy Corbin. The two remained together until after WrestleMania 38. At WrestleMania Backlash, Moss defeated Corbin and then set out as a singles competitor, taking part in the 2022 men's Money in the Bank Ladder match and eventually contending for the Intercontinental Championship. In recent months, Moss has been aligned with his real-life girlfriend Emma, who returned to the company in October after five years away.