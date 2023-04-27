AEW Dynamite Viewership Up Overall, Flat In Key Demo For 4/26

This week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" promised an announcement of some sort from Tony Khan and had solid name value spread throughout the show, which also featured the shocking debut of Roderick Strong, who was believed to be under WWE contract. It wasn't necessarily a loaded show on paper, but it held up fairly well in viewership compared to recent weeks.

According to ShowBuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite" averaged 863,000 viewers across its two hours (up 4% week to week), approximately 365,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (no change from last week). The latter figure translates to a 0.28 demo rating, which earned the show ninth place in ShowBuzzDaily's rankings of the day's cable originals. Of the eight shows ahead of "Dynamite" on cable in the key demo, only one, "Vanderpump Rules" on Bravo, was not some form of NBA or NHL playoff coverage.

For a bigger picture of how the show performed compared to recent trends, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks viewership across various demographics relative to the median of the prior four weeks. By that metric, the biggest movement, percentage-wise, was seen in decreases in the female viewer demographics, with female viewers aged 12 to 34 dropping 28%, and women aged 18 to 49 dipping by 12%. The biggest percentage gain came in male viewers aged 12 to 34, with a 10% increase. Overall, though, the numbers have stayed fairly steady as of late, as AEW builds to May's Double or Nothing event.