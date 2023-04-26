AEW Dynamite Preview (4/26): Tony Khan To Speak, Two Title Matches, More

All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan has something to say on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Sunrise, Florida. The last time Khan appeared on AEW's Wednesday night show he announced that the promotion would be heading to the United Kingdom this summer to host All In at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Adam Cole is also set to appear with a live microphone after he and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D were attacked by the Jericho Appreciation Society and The Outcasts last week. Plus, Wardlow will address the AEW fans with his new associate Arn Anderson after winning the AEW TNT Championship for the third time in his career against Powerhouse Hobbs seven nights ago.

Two championship matches are set to be contested tonight, including Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Championship against Bandido. "Freshly Squeezed" has won 19 consecutive title defenses and will aim to make it 20 wins against the former ROH World Champion. Undefeated Jade Cargill will also be putting the AEW TBS Championship on the line against Taya Valkyrie; the former Impact Knockouts Champion is banned from using the Road to Valhalla finisher during that title clash.

Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita are set to take on The Butcher and The Blade in tag team action later this evening. Don Callis brought out Takeshita to help Omega during an attack from the Blackpool Combat Club last Wednesday. Also, Jeff Jarrett will face AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood for the first time ever. And lastly, we will find out who will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing when Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin clash in the finals of the Four Pillars Tournament.