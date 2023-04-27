Road Dogg Says WWE Working With Saudi Arabia Is A 'Savvy Business Deal'

WWE's relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remains a controversial and divisive presence in the world of professional wrestling.

"It is a big deal and it's a savvy business deal and I think it's savvy for all involved," Road Dogg Brian James explained on the latest episode of "Oh You Didn't Know?" on AdFreeShows. "Is it controversial? I don't know. That's not what we're talking about. We're not talking about that. We're going over there to put on a show and bring smiles to people's faces." James believes that WWE doesn't alter itself more than it would for other restrictive cultures to which it tours.

"You don't want to offend them or a portion of them or any of them," James explained, "you want to go and have a good time and so you have to bend, creatively."

While James is used to having to alter creative plans for other cultures, one restriction the producer struggled with was the ban on women's competition that first came with the deal and the restrictions on women's attire that followed once they were allowed to compete.

"This probably wasn't as big a deal to me as it was to women and I'm saying that as a 53-year-old man who's been sober for 12 of those years," James chuckled, explaining that he's just now figuring out that other people think differently than him.

"So I imagine women have seen this kind of thing before but it doesn't come in my face as much as this did," James continued, saying he did;t so when you do think about those things it is actually eye-opening. We are very progressive compared to some of the world."