Stephanie McMahon Touts Women's History Made At WWE Crown Jewel

WWE has made strides in the women's division over the years, with one of their most prominent achievements being their female wrestlers being able to wrestle in Saudi Arabia. Crown Jewel 2019 will forever be considered a historic show due to Natalya vs Lacey Evans being the first women's match to take place in Saudi Arabia, and every Saudi PLE since has featured at least one women's match, with Elimination Chamber 2022 seeing the women's wrestlers having just as many matches as the men. Now, in the wake of Crown Jewel 2022, WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon touted women's history being made once again.

"Photographer Heather McLaughlin as WWE's first female photographer to shoot ringside in Saudi Arabia, 2 female refs [Daphanie LaShaunn and Jessika Carr], & 2 incredible women's matches. Another page in the history books for the women of WWE!"

Crown Jewel included two women's matches, both for championships. The first women's match of the night saw Alexa Bliss and Asuka defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka and Bliss, who had just defeated Damage CTRL five days prior to win the titles, were defeated by SKY and Kai, who began their second reign with the titles. The second women's match involved Bianca Belair successfully defending her "Raw" Women's Championship against Bayley in a brutal Last Woman Standing match. While previous Saudi shows had seen more women's representation — Elimination Chamber 2022 earlier this year featured three women's matches, fully half the card — this was the first time the women's tag titles had been defended in Saudi Arabia.