WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to comment on the company expanding its partnership with Saudi Arabia, also commenting on the first-ever women's wrestling match in the Kingdom at Crown Jewel last Thursday, which saw Natalya defeat Lacey Evans.

"After a historic #WWECrownJewel event that brought the first-ever Women's match to Saudi Arabia, #WWE is proud to expand its partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority through 2027," Vince wrote, attaching a link to the announcement on the partnership.

As noted at this link, WWE announced on Monday that they have expanded their live event partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, taking it through 2027 to include a second annual large-scale event. WWE has already been holding 2 events per year under the 10 year deal, but this makes it official. There was speculation that the announcement was released by WWE and the Saudis as a way to show solidarity against the rumors coming out of the Crown Jewel travel debacle, but it was also reported that the announcement was made to calm investors.

