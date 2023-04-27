Tommy Dreamer Wants To See Natalya In WWE NXT As An 'Elder Stateswoman'

With the WWE Draft nearing, many have postulated possible landing places for WWE Superstars.

During the latest episode of the "Busted Open" podcast, Tommy Dreamer spoke about the WWE draft and how current "WWE SmackDown" star Natalya should go to "NXT." The 2023 WWE draft starts tomorrow, April 28 during "SmackDown" and then will continue on the May 1 episode of "Raw." The last WWE draft was in 2021.

"I wanna, see Nattie, go to NXT," said Dreamer. "I feel like Nattie is such an asset...I feel like her greatness was when she went back to 'NXT' and her little feud that she had. I would love to see her go as the 'elder stateswoman' of the division and be bitter towards all of these younger women – 'like you guys don't know what paying your dues are, blah, blah,' even talking about having to be in the divas you know, like 'I had to be in these type of matches paraded out there front of you fans, blah, blah. I think she would excel in that. I also like the veteran in 'NXT' to help the younger talents."

Natalya has had several stints on the "NXT" roster, the former WWE Divas Champion's latest was when she teamed with Lash Legend at Spring Breakin' 2022 and lost to Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons. A week later, on the May 10, 2022 edition of "NXT," Nattie defeated Jade via the referee's decision. Nattie was even part of the "NXT" Women's Championship Tournament finals but lost to Charlotte Flair at TakeOver 2014.