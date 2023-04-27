Samoa Joe To Defend ROH TV Title Next Thursday On HonorClub

On this past Thursday's episode of "ROH On HonorClub," Christopher Daniels called out Samoa Joe in a backstage interview for a match next week with Joe's ROH World TV Title on the line.

Joe has been the ROH World TV Champion since defeating NJPW star Minoru Suzuki for the title on the April 13, 2022 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Since winning the title, Joe has successfully defended the title against Jay Lethal, Brian Cage, Colt Cabana, Juice Robinson, and Mark Briscoe.

Also, for the May 2 edition of "HonorClub," Lee Moriarty will face Rocky Romero in a Pure Rules match.