Deonna Purrazzo Talks Mercedes Mone, KAIRI As Potential Multiverse United Opponents

Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo has named two stars from STARDOM that she wants to face in the future but didn't commit to a match with Mercedes Mone.

In a recent interview with "WrestleZone," Purrazzo spoke about Multiverse United 2, an event that will feature stars from both NJPW and Impact Wrestling. She was asked about the possibility of facing opponents from Japan at the show which will take place in August and even spoke about Mone.

"Obviously everyone wants to talk about Mercedes [Mone], but Mercedes just lost the IWGP Women's Championship to Mayu Iwatani. I've been in the ring with Mayu a handful of times in years past and I would love to revisit that. I think that would be interesting," said Purrazzo. "And, you know, I've never been in the ring with KAIRI, that would be a really cool first-time match."

Purrazzo feels that there are several talented young stars in STARDOM, who have risen through the ranks since her last stint with the promotion in 2017 and 2018, that she wants to keep an eye on and would be interested to wrestle in the future. The Impact star's last match in STARDOM came in 2018, when she teamed with Zoe Lucas to face AZM and Momo Watanabe.

Impact and NJPW hosted the first edition of Multiverse United earlier this year in March, where Purrazzo defeated Miyu Yamashita, Masha Slamovich, and Gisele Shaw to earn a shot at the then-vacant Impact Knockouts World Championship at Rebellion. She faced off against Jordynne Grace at Rebellion in April and won the title, beginning her third reign as Knockouts Champion.

In the interview with WrestleZone, Purrazzo said she would love to team with Grace at Multiverse United 2, although her first picks are two stars who aren't in Impact presently — Britt Baker and Chelsea Green.