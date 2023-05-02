Deonna Purazzo Wants To Surpass Gail Kim For Most Days With Impact Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo began her third reign as Knockouts World Champion with a victory over Jordynne Grace at the Rebellion pay-per-view earlier this month. In doing so, Purrazzo climbed to No. 2 on the list of combined reigns for Knockouts World Champions, surpassing Mickie James, who held the title for 445 days across five reigns.

However, Purrazzo is still over 250 days away from surpassing Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim, who held the promotion's women's title for a whopping 711 days across seven reigns. In a recent interview with "Wrestle Zone," Purrazzo made it abundantly clear that she's gunning for Kim's record, and won't stop until she reaches the milestone.

"The number that sticks in my mind is 711," Purrazzo admitted. "That is the number of days combined that Gail Kim held the Knockouts World Championship. She did that over seven reigns and is No. 1 in combined days as champion. So, that is the next number for me where it's like, 'If I'm at 400 plus days now, can I beat 711?'"

Purrazzo's previous reign, of 343 days, was ended by Mickie James at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view in October 2021. Prior to that, she had a 98-day reign during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, until she briefly lost the title to Su Yung.

The Knockouts World Champion was among the long list of WWE superstars let go as part of the company-wide budget cuts in April 2020. She subsequently joined Impact Wrestling, a move that has put her on the map as one of the best women's wrestlers in the world.