MLW World Champ Alex Hammerstone Provides Update On Recent Injury, Recovery Timeline

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone has taken to Twitter and confirmed that he's suffering from a torn adductor muscle, but it's only a minor setback. However, he did share a photo to highlight where the injury is and shared some details about the expected timeline of his absence.

According to the MLW star, the injury means that he'll be out of action for the next couple of weeks, but he expects to be fully recovered by the weekend beginning May 12. He also confirmed that he's free to take bookings that weekend.

So yeah... anyway.. I did recently suffer an injury. A torn adductor muscle. I'll be cleared and ready to get back in the ring the weekend of may 12-14 and have the weekend open for bookings. Ps: I wish my leg was always this big pic.twitter.com/LVlayRNxUZ — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) April 28, 2023

While it's yet to be confirmed, it's believed that Hammerstone suffered the injury at MLW's War Chamber event, which aired on a recent episode of "MLW Underground." The World Heavyweight Champion had to leave the match early, suggesting that he'd picked up a knock during the bout. The match finished early as a result, and his team — which included Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders — failed to beat Raven and the rest of The Calling. Hammerstone was able to work a match against Mr. Thomas for an MLW taping afterward, but it's unknown if he aggravated the injury as a result of competing again so soon after War Chamber.

The good news is that the injury setback won't seriously affect Hammerstone's run as MLW World Heavyweight Champion. As of this writing, the 32-year-old's current reign is on the verge of reaching 600 days, and it looks set to continue when he's fit and ready to compete again.