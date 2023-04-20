MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone Suffers Injury During War Chamber Match

There is never a good time for a wrestler to get injured, but there may be no worse time for that to occur than when someone is the top star/World Champion of a promotion. This goes double for when said champion had held the title for a long time, which makes what happened to MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone earlier this month very scary.

Fightful Select reports that Hammerstone suffered an injury early into the War Chamber match, which aired on "MLW Underground" this past week after being taped on April 6. Teaming with 1 Called Manders, Matthew Justice, and Mance Warner to take on The Calling, Hammerstone's early exit forced the match to be changed on the fly, with certain plans being cut, and the finish and post-match being changed. Because of that, MLW was also forced to add another segment to "MLW Underground" to make up for the shorter War Chamber match, with an angle between Alex Kane and Davey Boy Smith Jr. ultimately being filmed. The production team behind the segment was credited heavily for their on-the-fly work, as was Calling member and agent Rickey Shane Page, who was cited as a key person in adjusting during the War Chamber match and holding it together.

As for Hammerstone's future prognosis, it appears he and MLW have avoided the worst-case scenario, which was initially feared to be a torn groin. Instead, Hammerstone was able to work the "MLW Battle Riot" taping the very next day and is said to be "day-to-day" regarding the injury, indicating that his 565-day reign as MLW World Champion will likely continue.