Rickey Shane Page Says He's A Backstage Agent For MLW As Well As A Wrestler

Last month, it was announced that former GCW World Champion Rickey Shane Page (RSP) had officially signed a contract with Major League Wrestling. With his arrival, Page will continue to make his strides inside the ring, but in addition, it was revealed that he will serve as a backstage agent as well.

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Page confirmed his new role in MLW but explained it wasn't the first time he'd acted as an agent — both officially and unofficially. "Usually it just happens to where I'm at shows and people will come up and ask me to watch their matches. Friends of mine that are on television will come up and ask me to listen to their match and make sure everything is cool," Page said.

As Page prepares for the double platter of responsibilities in MLW, he recalled experiencing a similar situation during his runs with Progress Wrestling. Through his last few tours with the British wrestling company, Page noted that he not only wrestled on shows but also spent time agenting backstage. "So a bit of a player-coach situation," Page recalled.

Debuting in 2003, Page now has 20 years of professional wrestling experience behind him. And while his in-ring career shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, Page believes agenting knowledge can prove to be very beneficial for performers. "I really enjoy doing it. It's very fun," he said. "It's a skill set that I think I'm good at. I feel like more wrestlers should learn this and learn how to do it because you can't take bumps forever."