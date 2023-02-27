Former GCW Champion Rickey Shane Page Signs With MLW

Major League Wrestling's roster continues to grow. Independent wrestler Rickey Shane Page has signed a deal with the promotion following a pair of prominent appearances over the last two months. The former GCW World Champion shared the news on Twitter, along with some goals he's set for himself in the company. Page hopes to win a title in the promotion, get his own action figure, and "make everyone regret they slept on [him]." According to a report from Fightful Select, Page will also act as an agent for the company.

Page recently defeated Mance Warner at MLW Blood & Thunder 2023, and came out on top over 1 Called Manders at MLW SuperFight 2023. In addition to his work for MLW, the last year has seen Page compete for promotions such as Beyond Wrestling, PROGRESS in the United Kingdom, and DDT in Japan, among others. RSP, as he is sometimes known, last appeared for GCW in 2021, taking part in a War Games match alongside talent such as Nick Gage, Effy, and Atticus Cogar. Page also made a number of appearances for AEW through 2021, wrestling on "AEW Dark" but never being elevated to a main roster position.

MLW has been making headlines in recent months for a variety of reasons. The company recently signed a deal with cable company REELZ, and is reportedly looking to be included on the network's streaming subscription available via Amazon Prime. A lawsuit filed by MLW against WWE, accusing the larger company of antitrust violations, was recently dismissed, though MLW owner Court Bauer intends to amend the suit and re-submit it before the deadline passes.