MLW Is Reportedly Attempting To Get On Amazon Prime

Major League Wrestling signed a deal with cable network REELZ just last month, and the company is reportedly already looking to take their partnership to the next level. Fightful Select has reported that MLW is attempting to make its programming available on the REELZ channel on Amazon Prime, making it easier for wrestling fans to access and possibly bringing new eyes to the product.

REELZ is one of many companies that partners with Amazon to provide an optional add-on subscription for Prime members that gives them access to a wide range of extra content. The current REELZ subscription on Amazon Prime features a number of documentaries, true crime series, and profiles of musicians like Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, and Tom Petty.

MLW's flagship program, "MLW Underground," currently airs on REELZ, while the company has another series known as "MLW Fusion" that airs on Pro Wrestling TV before eventually being uploaded to YouTube. "Underground" is pulling in solid ratings, with an average of 97,000 viewers tuning in this past week — the highest-ever rating in the show's brief history. The report from Fightful Select also states that the company claimed the number was even higher including additional metrics, with nearly 140,000 viewers tuning in on average.

The MLW roster currently features performers like current MLW World Champion Alexander Hammerstone, Davey Richards, Mance Warner, and Real1 — the wrestler formerly known as Enzo Amore in WWE. The latest episode of "Underground" featured Hammerstone defending his championship against YAMATO, the Billington Bulldogs taking on the FBI, and Sam Adonis vs. Calvin Tankman.