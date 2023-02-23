Third Episode Of MLW Underground Earns Highest-Ever Rating, Beats Impact And NJPW

Major League Wrestling's weekly TV series "MLW Underground" saw its highest rating to date on REELZ. According to the latest report from Wrestlenomics, the third episode of "MLW Underground" was watched by an average of 97,000 viewers overall. Compared to last week's episode, "MLW Underground" was up 33 percent in total viewership.

The third episode, which aired on Tuesday also beat "Impact on AXS TV" and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's latest episode on that same network. Impact had 92,000 in total viewership, while NJPW had 60,000.

In the 18-49 key demo, "MLW Underground" averaged 39,000 viewers. Compared to last week, it went up to 86 percent in the age 18-49 demographic. The episode ranked 117th in the P18-49 demo among cable originals and it ranked 137th for broadcast primetime.

The episode saw Sam Adonis defeat Calvin Tankman; Mark and Tom Billington defeat The FBI (Little Guido and Ray Jaz); and MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone retain his title against Yamato. Hammerstone has been the MLW World Champion since defeating Jacob Fatu at the 2021 Fightland pay-per-view. He has since then defended the title against Bandido, Richard Holliday, Mads Krugger, Pagano, and even Cesar Duran.

"MLW Underground" made its REELZ debut on February 7. The deal was first announced in January. The ratings for the first episode averaged 79,000 viewers overall and scored a 0.03 rating in the key P18-49 demographic. It also ranked 132nd among cable originals.

Besides the ratings, as reported on Thursday, MLW officially signed deathmatch wrestler AKIRA. He made his debut at MLW's "Blood & Thunder" event on January 7.