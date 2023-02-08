Ratings Data For WWE NXT And MLW Underground's Premiere On REELZ

The ratings are in for the debut episode of "MLW Underground" as well as "WWE NXT."

According to Wrestlenomics, the February 7 episode of "NXT" drew an average of 562,000 viewers overall throughout the course of the two-hour program, which is lower than last week's average of 587,000 viewers and down from the 607,000 viewers on January 24. Tuesday's episode also drew a 0.11 rating in the key age 18-49 demographic (down from last week's 0.13 rating), which ranked 50th among cable originals.

In the aftermath of Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes beat J.D. McDonagh with a little assistance from a returning Ilja Dragunov. Elsewhere, Pretty Deadly defeated Chase U and Jacy Jayne betrayed her former Toxic Attraction teammate Gigi Dolin. As of writing, next week's edition of "NXT" will see Roxanne Perez join forces with Meiko Satomura to take on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance while Tyler Bate squares off with Grayson Waller. Plus, Wes Lee will host an open challenge for his North American Championship.

"MLW Underground" averaged 79,000 viewers overall for its first episode on REELZ. The show ranked 132nd among cable originals and received a 0.03 rating in the key P18-49 demographic. The one-hour program saw Alex Hammerstone retain his MLW World Heavyweight Championship over E.J. Nduka in a Last Man Standing match, Mance Warner defeat Real1, an appearance from Jacob Fatu, and Alex Kane in action. The second episode of the show is set to feature a street fight between Warner and Real1 and a match between Calvin Tankman and Willie Mack.