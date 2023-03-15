Rickey Shane Page Explains Why He Ended Up In MLW After AEW, Impact Talks

Rickey Shane Page is proof that it's never too late to achieve a goal. Page, who made his pro wrestling debut in 2003 and spent years on the independent/death match scene, finally broke through in 2019 thanks to a run in GCW, where he won the GCW World Title and had a memorable two-year feud with Nick Gage. That run got Page a look in AEW and Impact Wrestling, and now a contract in MLW.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Page, 39, discussed how close he had come to getting a run with a promotion such as Impact, where he had friends such as Sami Callihan. Ultimately, no job was offered, which Page sees as proof of how much talent there is out there. He's happy that it has all led him to his current destination.

"I just feel that there's a lot of wrestlers out there, and there's a lot of people getting contracts," Page said. "And sometimes you just get lost in the shuffle, and again, I'm not 20. I totally get it. Even at AEW, I was never mad or anything like that. I was like, 'I get it. They've got a lot going on.' Same thing with Impact.They're a growing company, they've got a lot going on.

"Sometimes you're just not No. 1 on the list, which I'm cool with. I like where I've ended up, I'm very much excited about the future of MLW and how I can be able to help backstage, and just help the product grow and take it to the next level. I'm very much into growth and being a part of that growth. I'm very happy with ending up in MLW."

