MLW's Rickey Shane Page Has Nothing Bad To Say About AEW

Prior to signing with Major League Wrestling recently, Rickey Shane Page featured heavily in the independent scene over the course of his 20-year career. Shortly after his lengthy GCW World Championship reign came to an end in April 2021, Page wrestled in one of the world's biggest pro wrestling promotions — AEW.

Throughout the summer and fall of 2021, Page, performing under the ring name RSP, accumulated seven appearances between "AEW Dark" and "Dark: Elevation," before returning one more time in August 2022 for a match against Matt Hardy. Despite never landing in a grander position on "Dynamite" or "Rampage," Page recalls nothing but fond memories of working with AEW.

"It was wonderful," Page said in his recent appearance on "Wrestling Epicenter."

"Everyone treated me well, and with respect, and they really do treat the extra workers with respect. I have so many friends there, so I was very lucky and fortunate to get put in good spots to work with Matt Hardy, Paul Wight, [Jon] Moxley, [Eddie] Kingston, Darby Allin. I really did have a lot of great matches there. I have nothing at all bad to say about it," he said.

Page continued, reiterating that everyone backstage treated him well. In his interactions with AEW President Tony Khan, Page noted that Khan presented himself in a pleasant manner and made himself available to talk to talent.

During his stints in AEW, Page revealed that several talents also approached him for feedback from their matches and general advice, including current AEW World Champion, MJF.