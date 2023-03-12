Mick Foley Being Thrown Off Top Of Hell In A Cell Inspired Rickey Shane Page To Be A Wrestler

Throughout the past two decades, Rickey Shane Page has made quite a name for himself on the independent circuit. What inspired him to become a professional wrestler in the first place? It was an infamous spot that instantly went down as a classic: Mick Foley being thrown off the top of Hell in a Cell.

Page, 39, recalled watching wrestling throughout his youth in the early 1990s in a recent conversation with "Wrestling Epicenter," but said he "kind of lost touch with it" around 1993 or 1994. He said he picked it back up again with the boom of the Attitude Era in the latter part of the decade.

"A friend of mine was getting the King of the Ring pay-per-view in 1998, which [had] the Hell in a Cell match between Mick Foley and Undertaker," Page said. "When Mick Foley was mid-air being thrown off the cage, like just mid-flight, the thought of 'I want to be a wrestler' popped into my head. That was the day I decided and a few years later, I started."

Page signed a contract with Major League Wrestling at the end of last month after picking up wins against Mance Warner and 1 Called Manders at MLW Blood & Thunder 2023 and MLW SuperFight 2023, respectively. Prior to that, he had been featured in promotions such as AEW, DDT, CZW, Beyond, and GCW, where he is a former world champion.

