MLW Sets Participants For Upcoming War Chamber Match In NYC

Over the past month, MLW has made many announcements regarding the card for their upcoming War Chamber '23 event on April 6. Interestingly enough, though, they had yet to announce a match for the MLW World Champion, Hammerstone, and the War Chamber match itself.

As it turns out, MLW has taken care of both matters. Per MLW.com, the War Chamber match will feature Hammerstone teaming up with members of the Second Gear Crew, consisting of Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders. They will be taking on members of The Calling, including Raven, Rickey Shane Page, Akira, and a member yet to be revealed.

The issues between Hammerstone and The Calling have been brewing for the last several weeks on "MLW Underground" after Raven, Page, and Akira revealed themselves as members of the mysterious stable. After officially "declaring war" on the group, Hammerstone then recruited the Second Gear Crew, who have a history with Page in both MLW and GCW, where they feuded with his 44OH! stable.

The War Chamber match will be contested under WarGames rules, with a coin toss to determine which team has the advantage and a five-minute opening period before team members enter every two minutes. Unlike a traditional WarGames match, the War Chamber can be won by pinfall, in addition to submission or surrender, with the top of the War Chamber being "fortified" by barbed wire.

In addition to the War Chamber match, the rest of the event will feature AEW star Taya Valkyrie defending the MLW World Featherweight Championship against Delmi Exo, John Hennigan defending the National Openweight Title against Jacob Fatu, Willie Mack vs. Real1, opening round matches in the Opera Cup, and Lince Dorado defending the MLW Middleweight Title against Lio Rush.