Former WWE Star Real1 Set To Take On Willie Mack At MLW War Chamber

While his old tag team partner Big Bill has been living up to his name over on AEW, Real1 — best remembered in WWE as Enzo Amore — has taken up shop in MLW. Since his arrival, he's been busy winning Dumpster Matches and getting on the wrong side of the lucha libre cult hero Microman. Evidently, that's not enough for Real1 though, as he moves on to new business for promotion's upcoming War Chamber '23 show. Real1 has been inked to a match with Willie Mack in what's being billed as "an "East Coast/West Coast clash" for April 6 at New York City's Melrose Ballroom. This occasion will also mark the first time ever the two have competed against one another.

Mack has seemingly been everywhere early on this year. He's made appearances for Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico — where he's been a regular since 2022 — GCW, and AEW, where he recently picked up a victory on "AEW Dark." Additionally, he is set to factor into some upcoming Ring of Honor plans, having wrestled ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli in a non-title affair during the recent ROH television tapings. All of this comes on the heels of his departure from Impact Wrestling, where he was a former X Division Champion.

Mack vs. Real1 is one of three matches announced for War Chamber thus far, joining John Hennigan vs. Jacob Fatu for Hennigan's MLW Openweight Championship, and Taya Valkyrie defending the World Featherweight Championship against Rhode Island wrestling legend Delmi Exo. Former Ring of Honor star Mandy Leon will also be debuting on the show.