Former Impact Star Debuts On Tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation

"AEW Dark: Elevation" continues to be a waystation for non-AEW talent to compete in front of AEW audiences.

Tonight's episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" which was recorded last week in Los Angeles will see the debut of former Impact Wrestling and NWA star Willie Mack, as he is going one on one against The Embassy's Brian Cage. The two men have a long history as rivals having competed against each other for a variety of promotions, with this being their latest bout.

Mack announced his departure from Impact Wrestling back in May of last year after he declined a contract extension, and since that point, he has been competing for several different promotions, primarily GCW and AAA. The former X Division Champion made it clear after leaving Impact that he wanted to compete around the independent scene and do his own thing, which he has been doing, now adding AEW to the list.

It currently remains to be seen whether or not Mack will be working with AEW again moving forward or if he will be signed to an official contract, but he is someone with a vast amount of experience to offer should he end up getting further opportunities.

Elsewhere on the show, there will be a three-way tag team bout as The Butcher and The Blade face Top Flight and Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. Athena will face Zeda Zhang in an ROH Women's title eliminator match, and Dark Order will compete against Nick Ruiz, Zack Clayton, and Ari Daivari amongst many other matches, with the episode set to air at 7 p.m. Eastern time on YouTube.