Davey Boy Smith Jr. Vs Calvin Tankman Signed For MLW War Chamber

MLW is really loading up the card for the promotion's upcoming War Chamber '23. Already on the books, MLW had signed Taya Valkyrie vs. Delmi Exo, John Hennigan vs. Jacob Fatu, and Lince Dorado vs. Lio Rush, with the MLW Featherweight, Openweight, and Middleweight Titles on the line respectively, and World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone hasn't even scored himself a title defense yet.

In the meantime, another heavyweight clash has been locked up, with Davey Boy Smith Jr. now set to step into the ring with Calvin Tankman on April 6. Both individuals had previously faced one another at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport in February 2021, but this bout would mark their first-since match in MLW.

After spending a year in MLW's tag team division, Tankman is looking to re-enter the singles scene. Unfortunately, Smith has a similar plan in place with designs on challenging for one of MLW's title belts in the future, so something will have to give in this battle of behemoths.

Also, on the card from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, Real1 will take on Willie Mack and Alex Kane will go one-on-one with Japanese star Shigehiro Irie. Plus, in women's action, Billie Starkz squares off with B3CCA, and we'll see the MLW debut former ROH star Mandy Leon.

The show is regarded as an MLW television taping, but where it might air remains up in the air. There's still a great deal of uncertainty regarding MLW's relationship with REELZ, in light of the channel's deal with Peacock.