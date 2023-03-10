MLW Still Hasn't Been Updated Regarding Its Future On Reelz

The world of MLW never stops moving, and it turns out that's regardless of whether things are good or bad. The promotion has continued plugging away, despite the fact that they are again attempting to take WWE to court, and have an uncertain future with their broadcast partner REELZ, following REELZ landing on Peacock. Due to Peacock's agreement with WWE, REELZ's deal will not allow MLW to appear on the streaming service.

Just in case anyone thought the picture would be clearing up in that regard, it appears to have only gotten blurrier. The latest Wrestling Observer reports that MLW has still yet to receive word from REELZ that their deal will be canceled. Of course, MLW also hasn't received an endorsement from the network either, another sign that their partnership appears destined to be short-lived. Should that be the case, MLW may soon encounter another problem. Their current deal with REELZ is an exclusive one, at least regarding cable networks. While this wouldn't effect MLW's longstanding relationship with BeIN Sports, it does prevent the promotion from attempting to negotiate a new TV deal until their contract with REELZ is complete or canceled, effectively putting MLW in TV limbo until the situation is sorted.

It remains unclear just how long the promotion will remain on the air with REELZ. Some reports have suggested the deal was a ten-week trial, though that has since been disputed. If that's in fact the case, MLW's final episode of "MLW Underground" on REELZ will likely air on April 11.