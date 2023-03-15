Lince Dorado Vs. Lio Rush World Middleweight Title Match Announced For MLW War Chamber

MLW is quickly heading toward War Chamber on April 6, and today a big title match was added to the card which already featured two other major championships on the line.

MLW World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado is putting his title on the line and defending against Lio Rush. This'll mark Dorado's third defense of the Middleweight Title since he defeated Shun Skywalker last October. For Rush, he's seeking to regain the title he once held for several months in early 2021. At the time, Rush also knocked off Laredo Kid to unify the MLW World Middleweight Championship with the AAA Cruiserweight Championship. While Rush continues to book matches on the independent circuit, he's spent a considerable amount of time in NJPW in the last few years. There, he last challenged for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship — with Yoh — at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Though never in MLW, Dorado and Rush have met in the ring. While both were under contract with WWE, they stepped into the squared circle against one another on three occasions. Rush claimed victories in two of those bouts with Dorado's lone win coming by way of disqualification.

In other title action that night from New York City's Melrose Ballroom, John Hennigan defends the National Openweight Championship against Jacob Fatu, and Taya Valkyrie faces the challenge of Delmi Exo for the MLW Featherweight Title. Furthermore, Real1 vs. Willie Mack, Alex Kane vs. Shigeherio Irie, Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA, and the debut of Mandy Leon have been announced for the MLW War Chamber '23card.