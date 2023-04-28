Stokely Hathaway Comments On Wrestling HOOK In AEW Years After Watching Taz In ECW

Stokley Hathaway has proven time and again he can take a beating.

The comically villainous AEW manager has often paid the price for barking up the wrong trees, but one instance stands out in particular when FTW Champion HOOK got his hands on The Firm mouthpiece.

"It was pretty surreal, because I remember watching TAZ in ECW and watching his WWF debut during the Royal Rumble and years later, I'm wrestling his son, it's just bizarre," Hathaway said on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast recently, noting the importance his rivalry with HOOK had on The Firm's momentum in AEW. "I'm very appreciative of that feud...because I think it saved us."