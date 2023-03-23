Private Party Celebrate Stokely Hathaway's Last Match Following AEW Dynamite

Wednesday night was anything but kind to Stokely Hathaway. With a match on the books for "AEW Dynamite" against the FTW Champion HOOK, Hathaway was put to sleep in just over three minutes, succumbing to an embarrassing defeat. But things went from bad to worse Thursday morning when footage hit social media of the after-party hosted by Private Party's Isiah Kassidy — with Hathaway nowhere to be found during the "celebration."

Drinks, dancing, and girls — complete with a DJ shoutout — made up Kassidy's night, with the video also showing Matt Hardy living vicariously through the happenings at the club. His after-party was much more low-key, as he observed Kassidy's shindig on his laptop while drinking a Diet Pepsi, which he proceeded to pour out in Hathaway's honor. Following the HOOK loss, Hardy made it clear to The Firm's Ethan Page that he'd need to avenge Hathaway with a match of his own against the "Cold-hearted Handsome Devil" but nothing has been set in stone just yet.

🚨 LAST NIGHT WAS A MOVIE 🚨 Hereâ€™s what you missed at the After Party I hosted for @StokelyHathawayâ€™s last matchâ€¦#GetWellSoonStoke 🙏🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/GyFIx4i0RA — Private Party (@IsiahKassidy) March 23, 2023

The contracts of Kassidy and Hardy have been held by Hathaway and The Firm since late last year, which explains the sarcasm Kassidy's after-party clip is dripping with. Kassidy had a shot back in October to get those contracts released but failed in a match with Page that would have done so.

Hathaway's match with HOOK marked the first time the manager has wrestled on AEW television since his arrival. In fact, it marked his first professional wrestling match in just over four years, when he lost to AEW's Orange Cassidy in an IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship Street Fight match on in early 2019.