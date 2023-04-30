WWE Veteran Zach Gowen Explains Why He's The 'One Legged Forrest Gump'

Former WWE wrestler Zach Gowen remains the only amputee to compete in WWE across the promotion's lengthy history, and to this day Gowen doesn't quite know how he made that happen. Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Gowen compared himself to a popular 1990s movie character that had a knack for getting himself into incredible situations.

"I don't really know how anything happens, to be perfectly honest with you," Gowen said, responding to a question about how his spot on the WWE roster came to be. "I call myself the one-legged Forrest Gump, because I'm not that bright but I find myself in these insane situations and these circumstances." Gowen shared that he's very grateful for all the opportunities that came his way in wrestling, and explained that a dark match against his trainer, Truth Martini, during the early days of TNA led to WWE signing him to their roster.

"I wouldn't have been signed if I wasn't an amputee," Gowen continued. The former WWE star stated that his story had never been done before in wrestling, and their industry is focused on telling interesting stories. Gowen said that he's also great at what he does in the ring, which helped the entire package and presentation come together. Despite all of that, Gowen isn't sure that the same story could be told in today's wrestling landscape, and the 40-year-old Michigan native is happy that the company took a chance on him in the first place, allowing him to be a part of some truly memorable moments in professional wrestling, such as the infamous wheelchair stunt featuring Brock Lesnar.