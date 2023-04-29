Eric Bischoff Talks Surviving Recent Medical Scare: 'I Have A Lot Of Faith'

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently revealed on his "83 Weeks" podcast that he underwent emergency surgery after suffering a bad reaction to a supplement that caused internal bleeding and required him to be transported to the hospital in a helicopter. During an interview with GV Wire, Bischoff described surviving the health scare.

"It was such a shock. It's not like I had this long-term illness," he said. "It just happened so fast and I didn't have time to think about much. You know, I didn't see my life before my eyes or anything like that." Bischoff's health issue came as the result of ingesting too much Metamucil. On "83 Weeks," he explained that he had taken 4-5 tablespoons of the supplement rather than the recommended 1-3 tablespoons. The effects of his mistake caused him to pass "buckets of blood." It ended up becoming so severe, he revealed he had to have a difficult end of life conversation with his wife.

"I had to pull my wife aside and say, OK, look, if this doesn't go the way we hope it's going to go, here's the information you're going to need to know. Here are the people you're going to need to contact," Bischoff said. Despite the gravity of the situation, Bischoff maintained a positive outlook and faith in his recovery. "Aside from having that conversation with my wife, you know, I have a lot of faith. I'm a fairly spiritual person. I just wasn't worried about it too much."