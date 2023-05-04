Thunder Rosa Thinks Jade Cargill Will Beat Goldberg's Undefeated Streak In AEW

As of this writing, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is 56-0 with no end in sight to her undefeated streak that began in March 2021. The old adage says, "Streaks are meant to be broken," but some people are now wondering just how far Cargill can go, and in particular, can she beat Goldberg's undefeated streak? During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa stated that she believes Cargill could get there.

"I think so," Rosa said. "I think so, one hundred percent." Co-host Denise Salcedo chimed in and noted that the TBS Championship has become synonymous with Cargill now and that it will be a huge deal whenever someone finally defeats her for both the title and to end the undefeated streak.

While the number may not be historically accurate, it has been claimed that Goldberg's infamous WCW streak throughout 1997 and 1998 lasted for 173 matches. In April 1998, he was able to defeat Raven for the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, and then a few months later dethroned "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight title. By December of that year, Kevin Nash beat Goldberg in a no disqualification match to effectively end Goldberg's streak and title reign.

A majority of Goldberg's matches lasted mere minutes, which is more often than not how Cargill has racked up her own wins. Only a couple of her singles matches have passed the 11-minute mark, and that was when she beat Ruby Soho to become the inaugural champion, and then later in a title defense against Marina Shafir. Cargill's latest defense was against former Impact Knockouts World Champion Taya Valkyrie, who joined AEW in March.