Jade Cargill Reaches Impressive Milestone On AEW Dynamite

Jade Cargill continued her streak of dominance on last night's "AEW Dynamite" in Dayton, Ohio, notching up her 50th consecutive televised win, this time against fellow baddie-turned-foe Red Velvet. The match had higher stakes due to the challenger's history with Cargill, who had previously defeated Velvet on two separate occasions — on the April 21 "Dynamite" and November 17 "Rampage" episodes in 2021.

However, unlike her previous two wins against Cargill, Wednesday's match was a back-and-forth affair and Velvet had the match won if not for outside interference. Towards the closing stages of the bout, former baddie Kiera Logan tried to provide backup for Velvet by attacking Leila Grey, but the decision backfired as distracted referee Aubrey Edwards was late to Velvet's pinfall attempt. Eventually, Cargill capitalized on the situation and struck Vevelt with Jaded for the victory.

Cargill took to Twitter to trash-talk fans and the rest of the AEW's women's division.

"50-0 #UNDEFEATED BABYYYYYY #AEWDynamite," Cargill tweeted. "So manyyyyy haters. I love it. Keep it up guys. Your favorite are next."

It now remains to be seen which woman steps up to the plate to try and dethrone the mighty Cargill. Prior to Kris Statlander's untimely ACL injury in August 2022, it was widely reported that the former "Galaxy's Greatest Alien" was earmarked as the favorite to end Cargill's TBS Championship reign. Shortly after undergoing surgery, Statlander said her expected recovery time was "6-8 months" at the least. As such, fans are unlikely to see Statlander back in an AEW ring anytime soon. On a positive note, Statlander has been attending AEW tapings in recent weeks, so it's possible she's healing up earlier than expected.