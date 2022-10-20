Kris Statlander Provides Update On Her Injury

Despite being sidelined with her second ACL injury in two years, Kris Statlander is seemingly in good spirits and excited for Halloween.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, the rising AEW star recalled her fondest and worst Halloween memories, listed out her playlist of Halloween songs, and even provided an update on her injury.

"What are my plans for October and the rest of the year? Mostly just recovering from my knee surgery, getting stronger, and getting myself ready to get back in the ring," Statlander said. "Unfortunately, it's the only thing I can really focus on right now, and I just want to heal as best as I can."

While Statlander missed over 9 months of in-ring action following her previous ACL tear in June 2020, it's unknown if she's on a similar recovery timeline with her current injury. Shortly before undergoing ACL surgery last month, Statlander said she expects to heal up in 6-8 months, but AEW could be reluctant to rush the young star back into the ring, especially with her history of knee injuries. WWE has been very cautious in bringing back wrestlers from significant injuries, as evidenced by Bayley being kept out of the ring for nearly 14 months following her ACL tear last July.

Statlander, who was reportedly in line for a big push prior to her injury, tore her ACL in a match against Sierra on "AEW Dark" in August. After she landed awkwardly from a running kick, Statlander and her team initially feared only a torn meniscus, which would have sidelined her for approximately three months. However, the MRI revealed that she had completely torn the ACL in her left knee. On a positive note, Statlander noted that, unlike her previous ACL tear, she was relatively pain-free after the latest injury, and that she could walk around within the first 36 hours.