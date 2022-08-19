AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander

It's been a few days now since Kris Statlander officially announced the extent of the injury she suffered during a match on "AEW Dark: Elevation," which will keep the AEW star out for approximately six to eight months. The injury couldn't have come at a worst time for Statlander, who was arguably on the hottest run of her career, and a new report seems to confirm how unfortunate the timing was.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed several details Statlander provided earlier in the week, and also what had been planned for her.

"Kris Statlander will undergo surgery on her left knee," Meltzer said. "She suffered both a torn ACL and torn meniscus. It looks like six to eight months out. Previously she had torn the ACL in her right knee and been out of action for months. We were told they had significant plans for her prior to the injury. They had been building for her and Jade Cargill at some point."

Statlander, along with Athena, had been targeting Cargill since AEW Double or Nothing in May, with both seeking Cargill's TBS Championship. Cargill had yet to give either Statlander or Athena a match when Statlander suffered her injury.

Athena has continued to go after Cargill in the last few weeks, and it's expected — though not confirmed — the two will collide for the TBS Championship at AEW All Out on September 4 in Chicago, Illinois. She can next be seen tonight on "AEW Rampage", where she'll take on Penelope Ford in Ford's first match on AEW TV since she returned from injury.