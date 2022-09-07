Update On Major Knee Injury For Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander looks to be on the road to recovery following a serious knee injury. Statlander's boyfriend, Caleb Konley, shared a photo of Statlander in a hospital bed heading into surgery.

"Coming this fall, Kris Statlander stars in ACL surgery 2, return of the meniscus," he wrote in a tweet.

The surgery seemed to be a success as hours later, Statlander shared a photo on her own Twitter with her leg wrapped and a knee brace on.

"I must've been thinking of you when I got injured, because you make my knees weak. Xoxo," she tweeted.

Statlander injured her knee during a match being recorded for an episode of "AEW Dark" back in early August. It was later discovered that she tore her right ACL. She's expected to be out of action for six to eight months.

"I did a big boot which I don't really do that often, but I decided to do it that day," Statlander said during AEW's "Road To West Virginia" on YouTube. "When I landed, my knee buckled on me. After getting an MRI, [it was revealed] I had a completely torn ACL. My lateral meniscus is torn, and there is lateral impaction fractures in my tibia and femoral heads, so tiny little cracks that are more of a bruise, but still [I] technically have a broken leg."

Statlander suffered a torn ACL in her left leg in 2020 and it kept her off AEW programming for over a year. She returned with a revamped identity and attitude. Statlander was aligned with Best Friends. She later formed a friendship with Athena as they were feuding with Jade Cargill and her Baddies. Before getting injured, Statlander was reported to be in line for a big match against Cargill.