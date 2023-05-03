Thunder Rosa Says Former WWE Star Chyna Challenged Gender Roles, 'Was Done Dirty'

Thunder Rosa believes the late Chyna "was done dirty" in the public eye and did not deserve the backlash she received for her foray into the adult entertainment industry.

Discussing the sensitive matter on the "Busted Open Radio" podcast, Rosa brought up the fact that several active wrestlers were monetizing off of selling adult content, implying that Chyna's post-wrestling career could have turned out differently in the current era.

"She decided to go on another route after pro wrestling," Rosa said. "She was chastized for that. And now, a lot of people are utilizing platforms such as OnlyFans. Now, it is not widely accepted, but a lot more accepted than before."

Earlier in the interview, the AEW star heaped praise on Chyna for challenging time-honored gender norms in a pro wrestling program.

"She broke barriers in a lot of things such as gender and what gender roles were — she was so strong and beat up guys," Rosa explained. "Nobody ever said, 'Oh, she's a woman. She can't do that.' It was really awesome that gender roles were challenged for the first time on national TV."

Rosa, a teenager during Chyna's peak WWE run, was equally awe-struck by Joan Laurer's ability to adapt to a male-dominated sport.