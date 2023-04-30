Kevin Sullivan Doubts Abdullah The Butcher's Claim That He's Illiterate

WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah The Butcher recently disclosed he that doesn't have any money left after being hit with some legal issues. In 2014, he lost a $2.3 million lawsuit in Canada by default. And now, Abdullah's wife has changed the deed to their home to reflect the name of her and her brother while also seizing control of other assets, resulting in Abdullah's godson beginning a GoFundMe campaign for him.

Abdullah has since claimed that financial trouble stems from his inability to read and write. But one of Abullah's former colleagues isn't fully buying it. In a recent appearance on The Hannibal TV, Kevin Sullivan gave his take on Abdullah's current situation.

"I like Abdullah, but he's also trying to make you believe that [he's illiterate]. How did he travel all over the world if he couldn't read or write?" Sullivan questioned. "That's bull, because I'd go into a restaurant and I may not sit with him, but I'd see him order stuff and he was looking at a menu. I think he's just trying to skirt that issue with the lawsuit. But yeah, I don't buy that 100%. Maybe he's not the most voracious reader, but I think it's just a way to not pay a certain person the money that is due to them."