Hiroshi Tanahashi Joins Team Okada For NJPW Wrestling Dontaku

It appears that Hiroshi Tanahashi will be making his return to NJPW on May 3 after suffering a broken rib at Capital Collision on April 15. Over the weekend, Tanahashi announced on Twitter that he was cleared to wrestle and will join Kazuchika Okada's team at this year's Wrestling Dontaku.

Okada later confirmed that Tanahashi was the third and final member during the Road to Dontaku event on Sunday. Tomohiro Ishii had already been revealed as Okada's other partner, though once Okada shared the news about Tanahashi joining, Ishii was upset and left the ring. If the three of them can co-exist, they will be facing the Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, and Ren Narita) for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Titles.

The main event for Wrestling Dontaku will see IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA defend against Hiromu Takahashi. As noted, SANADA became the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion earlier this month after defeating Okada at Sakura Genesis.