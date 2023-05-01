Chavo Guerrero Clarifies Comments On Rey Mysterio Using Eddie Guerrero's Name In WWE

Last week, WWE star turned Hollywood stunt coordinator and producer Chavo Guerrero Jr. got a lot of attentim during a live streamed autograph signing and on Twitter, calling out Rey Mysterio for "prostituting" the memory of his uncle, Eddie Guerrero, only to later claim he was trolling or playing a heel character. On Monday, he was interviewed by Bill Apter on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, where he elaborated on why he said what he said and how he discussed the matter with Mysterio.

"Someone came on [the 'Captain's Corner' live stream] and hit me with 'How do you feel about Rey Mysterio constantly using Eddie's name?'" he recalled. "It was a little of tongue in cheek and I was kind of joking around with it a lot, but people ran with it." After explaining how Eddie loved Rey like a brother but that they weren't best friends as their relationship is sometimes framed, Chavo said he was "messing around" in the vein of his heel character who feuded with Mysterio over the same basic subject matter in 2006, also comparing it to legendary promoter Jerry Jarrett's "personal issues draw money" mantra. But when Apter asked if it was a real issue, Chabo said it wasn't.

"I love Rey," Chavo continued. "I text Rey, and I say 'Hey. It's not real heat. I'm not mad. It's just a work.'" After Rey joked back that he had been at a loss for what he had done, Chavo claims, they laughed it off and Chavo assured Rey that everything else he said from then on would be a work, including the rougher comments about "prostituting" the Guerrero name and giving royalties to charitable organizations and/or Eddie's daughters. "I let it go for a little bit, and then I said 'hook, line, and sinker, that's how a heel talks.'" He also expressed frustration that some fans felt he was backtracking from sincere comments, which he insists was not the case.

