Sami Zayn Says No Two People In Wrestling Have A Story Like Him And Kevin Owens

The friendship between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens has been one of the 21st Century's longest-running stories in professional wrestling, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn thinks that it will be difficult to duplicate.

"Our paths have been so similar and like intertwined at every step," Zayn explained on the "Whiskey Ginger" podcast. "We both came up through the indies together and then we both got signed. There were slight, staggered parts of our career but we always kinda came back. It's really weird. I don't think there's another two people ever in wrestling who have this same kinda story."

Zayn says that after 20 years of he and Owens being partners, enemies, or "anything in between," fans have never tired of their chemistry. Zayn says he used to worry in 2006 that people would get sick of seeing the two wrestle after just a year of their feud. "Now it's been 20 years."

Zayn says he and Owens have a similar mindset that they owe the fans something.

"We can't rest on our laurels," Zayn said. "We pretend that they've seen all our matches, so this one has to be different."

Zayn notes that he has friends he's known longer than Owens, and some he's shared deep bonds with at certain times, but ultimately feels his relationship with Owens is special. "Nobody will understand it except him," Zayn confessed, "it's like a war buddy thing."

Zayn and Owens have been Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions since April 1, when they won the titles in the main event of night 1 of WrestleMania 39.