Zoey Stark Gets Emotional About WWE Main Roster Call-Up, Wants To Face Rhea Ripley

As part of Saturday's supplemental WWE Draft, multiple wrestlers from "NXT" were called up to the main roster, with Zoey Stark's promotion to "Raw" being among the more notable picks. Having been in the WWE system for a little over two years, Stark, previously known as Lacey Ryan on the west coast independent scene, has generally been looked at as one of the most main roster-ready "NXT" stars and wasn't engaged in any long term storylines, so the promotion was somewhat expected. That doesn't make the moment any less big for her, though, as she described in an interview on Monday's episode of SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio."

"It's been an emotional weekend," she explained. "Knowing that I'm not gonna be here [at the WWE Performance Center] every single day seeing the people that I love so much and that I respect so much, that's gonna be the hardest part." She did add that it was unabashedly a positive, also noting that she did have some "NXT" friends joining her on the road on the "Raw" roster, but it has been an emotional experience all-around. "I am such a big baby when it comes to this company," she said. "I have never cried so much in my life as [I have] within the last year, year-and-a-half when it has something to do with WWE. As soon as I heard my name [in the draft]? Just tears, immediately, and I felt like I couldn't get it under control. And it's happy, too...it's the best day of my life."

As for prospective opponents, Rhea Ripley was the first name on her list, but she also listed the other top women on the main roster, like Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.