Naomichi Marufuji Says The Generational Shift In Pro Wrestling NOAH Has Already Begun

For twenty-three years now, Naomichi Marufuji has been a cornerstone of Pro Wrestling NOAH, and arguably their most successful homegrown star aside from Marufuji's former partner, KENTA. And even though younger stars such as Kaito Kiyomiya, Kenoh, and Katsuhiko Nakajima have come along to supplant Marufuji to a degree, the 43-year-old is still going strong and is set to challenge current GHC World Champion Jake Lee on May 4.

In an interview with NOAH to promote the match, Marufuji ended up spending more time talking about the younger generation of NOAH stars, and his struggle to stay relevant as these new names move up the card.

"It's so hard fighting against Kioymiya, Kenoh, and Nakajima," Marufuji said. "Honestly, I can barely fight at the level of doing the best I can. But they may feel something about me when they watch my fight. It doesn't matter if they are my opponent or not. I want to show them my match. I'm gonna have this championship match thinking that I can convey something to young wrestlers."

One thing Marufuji does believe is that NOAH isn't waiting for a generational shift, mainly because it's already happened.

"They've already alternated!" Marufuji said. "I have been defeated by Kiyomiya, Kenoh, and Nakajima so many times. So then why don't people feel that's not occurred? Because those three haven't been able to change NOAH's image yet. Perhaps I haven't either, I wonder.

" I had felt that in the past, too. The senior wrestlers went away, and I hadn't been able to change the image. I realize the alternation of generations [will occur] someday. But this time, I'm gonna win the title...Jake Lee!! I'm gonna let you experience the wrestling that you have never experienced. And then I win. That's all."

