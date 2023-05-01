Orlando Reportedly Makes Bid For 2024 Royal Rumble

Every year, the Royal Rumble premium live event serves as one of WWE's biggest shows while officially kicking off the Road to WrestleMania. And if the city of Orlando, Florida has any say in the matter, they'll be hosting it next year. WESH News reported that the City of Orlando has moved to bid for the event, requesting $850,000 from the Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee of Orange County, Florida.

Camping World Stadium, which currently hosts the NCAA's Citrus Bowl and Cheez-It Bowl, would serve as the venue with an estimated attendance of 54,000, with leaders projecting an economic impact of $28 million.