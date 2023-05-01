WWE Raw Live Coverage (05/01) - Brock Lesnar Appears, The Draft Continues And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on May 1, 2023, coming to you live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas!

The WWE Draft continues tonight, with Brock Lesnar, Asuka, Austin Theory, Braun Strowman and Ricochet, Charlotte Flair, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, The New Day, The Usos, Trish Stratus, The Brawling Brutes, and LWO all being part of the eligible pool.

Before he squares off with Cody Rhodes this coming Saturday at WWE Backlash, Brock Lesnar will be returning to The Red Brand. Lesnar hasn't been seen since confronting "The American Nightmare" two weeks ago, and tensions between the pair have been on the rise since Lesnar turned on Rhodes ahead of their scheduled match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa during the April 3 episode of "Raw".

Earlier today in a video posted to WWE's Twitter account, Byron Saxton announced that Miz TV will be making its return tonight as The Miz hosts Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura was drafted to "Raw" this past Friday as the fourteenth overall pick. Saxton also disclosed that The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso will be going one-on-one with Matt Riddle before the duo meet in the squared circle on Saturday in a six-man tag team match, wherein Jimmy will be teaming up with Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa face Riddle and his teammates Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.