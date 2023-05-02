WWE NXT Preview (5/2): Two Title Matches, JD McDonagh Takes On Dragon Lee, More

Two championship matches are penciled in for the first episode of "WWE NXT" following the 2023 WWE Draft, including Wes Lee defending the "NXT" North American Championship against Drew Gulak. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion set his sights on the gold after his associate Charlie Dempsey was defeated by Lee in a title match two weeks ago. During a backstage interview last week, Gulak vowed to stop Lee in his tracks and capture the North American belt. Additionally, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, who were drafted to "WWE SmackDown" during WWE's roster shake-up, will defend the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who were selected to join "WWE Raw" last night.

JD McDonagh will be joining "Raw" following the Backlash premium live event on May 6, but before departing "NXT" he will go one-on-one with Dragon Lee. McDonagh's last singles victory on the developmental brand came in January when he defeated Chase U's Andre Chase. Meanwhile, former Toxic Attraction teammates Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are set to collide in a heated rematch. The last time the two rivals fought each other was in March at the Roadblock special, which saw Dolin pick up the victory.

Joe Gacy is set to battle Gallus' Joe Coffey in a high-stakes encounter this evening. If the Schism leader defeats Coffey then The Dyad will challenge for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship again, but if Gacy loses then Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid will not be allowed another title shot while Gallus are champions. Elsewhere, Axiom is scheduled to face SCRYPTS in a grudge match. Also, an update regarding reigning "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes will be provided following Bron Breakker's attack last week. And lastly, Dani Palmer will make her "NXT" in-ring debut against a currently unannounced opponent.