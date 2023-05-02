Shawn Michaels Says He's Proud Of WWE NXT Call Ups Following Draft

Shawn Michaels might be losing some of his best "NXT" hopefuls to the main roster, but the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is excited to see them take the next step in their careers. Michaels took to Twitter and congratulated his proteges following the latest episode of "WWE Raw", and he encouraged them to make the most of the opportunities presented to them moving forward.

"So proud of our #WWENXT Superstars tonight," he wrote. "You've all earned this opportunity to showcase your skills on the big stage. Now go out there and continue to show the world what you're made of!" Michaels then went on to tag all of the "NXT" stars who were promoted during the latest WWE Draft, including Elton Prince, Kit Wilson, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Xyon Quinn, Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, Sanga, Odyssey Jones, Cameron Grimes, and Grayson Waller.