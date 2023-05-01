WWE NXT Stars Weren't Told In Advance That They Were Getting Drafted On SmackDown

The first two days of the WWE Draft were big for NXT talent, as Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Zoey Stark, JD McDonagh, and Apollo Crews all were drafted to the main roster. And they all learned about the call-ups at the same time wrestling fans did.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the aforementioned NXT talents were unaware they would be drafted when the announcements were made Friday and Saturday. As such, their reactions seen on TV were genuine.

The shake-up to the brand could continue tonight, as the WWE Draft continues on "WWE Raw."