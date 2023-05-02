Alicia Fox Seemingly Acknowledges WWE Departure, Will Appear At Celebfest Baltimore

It appears Alicia Fox is officially gone from WWE. The former WWE Divas Champion is now advertised for a meet and greet appearance at Baltimore Celebfest 7 on May 21 under her real name of Victoria Crawford. Additionally, her bio on Instagram now notes that she is "formerly known as Alicia" in WWE from 2006 to 2023. In one of her recent Instagram stories, Fox also stated that she is "employable."

The 36-year-old first entered the pro wrestling business by training in Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2006. She made her WWE main roster debut in 2008 and went on to capture the Divas Championship in 2010, which marked the only title run of her entire WWE career. Fox made guest appearances on E! Network's "Total Divas" for the first couple of seasons before being added as a series regular from Season 3 through Season 5. During that time, she was heavily involved in the "Divas Revolution" storyline in 2015 as a member of Team Bella.

In the latter years of her WWE run, Fox had an on-screen romance with Noam Dar on "205 Live" and also competed on "Raw." She seemingly retired from full-time competition in 2019 but has made two women's Royal Rumble match appearances since then in 2021 and 2022. Last October, Fox announced her engagement to a Darkhorse Saloon musician. It remains to be seen if Fox will continue wrestling again elsewhere, but she now joins the likes of former champions Sasha Banks and Naomi who have left WWE to pursue other ventures.